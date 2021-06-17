Left Menu

Kremlin says it is worried by talk of Ukraine road map for NATO

He said those talks had been positive overall. Speaking on Ekho Moskvy radio station, Peskov said Moscow and Washington shared an understanding of the need to talk about arms control as soon as possible. He also said Russia's ambassador would return to Washington soon.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:38 IST
Kremlin says it is worried by talk of Ukraine road map for NATO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow was worried by talk of a road map for Ukraine to join NATO and described the "problem" of the military bloc as one of Russia's "red lines".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks a day after the presidents of Russia and the United States met for a summit in Geneva. He said those talks had been positive overall.

Speaking on Ekho Moskvy radio station, Peskov said Moscow and Washington shared an understanding of the need to talk about arms control as soon as possible. He also said Russia's ambassador would return to Washington soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021