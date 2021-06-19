Left Menu

J-K police bust narco-terror module; 10 held with heroin worth Rs 45 cr, weapons

He said the police recovered 11 packets of heroin, weighing approximately nine kilograms, with a market value of Rs 45 crore.Among the ten people, four were arrested from Jammu. Three among the four were from Punjab, he said.

J-K police bust narco-terror module; 10 held with heroin worth Rs 45 cr, weapons
The police have busted a narco-terror module in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and arrested 10 people with a huge quantity of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore, along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Baramulla district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rayees Mohammad Bhat, said ten Chinese grenades, four Chinese pistols along with as many magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered from their possession.

''A big narco-terror module, which was operating from different places in the union territory as well outside it, was busted by arresting the ten people,'' the SSP said. He said the police recovered 11 packets of heroin, weighing approximately nine kilograms, with a market value of Rs 45 crore.

Among the ten people, four were arrested from Jammu. Three among the four were from Punjab, he said. He said Rs 2.5 lakh cash and a cheque of Rs one lakh were also seized from the accused, Bhat said, adding that the police have also seized four vehicles used in the commission of the crime.

The senior police officer said it is a big catch and more arrests are expected.

He said the police has information that the narcotics reportedly came from across the border.

