5 held from Delhi café flouting Covid guidelines, serving liquor to underage people

Five people were arrested following a raid on an unauthorised restaurant-cum-bar in east Delhi's Preet Vihar for allegedly organising a party in violation of COVID-19 guidelines and serving liquor to underage people, officials said on Sunday.

It was joint operation carried out on Saturday by district officials led by the sub-divisional magistrate of Preet Vihar and a police team under the local station house officer, they said.

The officials said a hookah party was underway at the establishment when the raid took place.

Police said the unauthorised eatery, called Scon King Café and Restaurant, was located on the first floor of the DDA Complex at the New Rajdhani Enclave. The place was sealed and its owner is among those arrested, they added.

The officials said fines were imposed and a detailed enquiry has been ordered.

According to the police, the place was running without a valid licence and it was also found to be violating Covid protocols.

A case was registered under sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Preet Vihar police station, a senior police officer said.

