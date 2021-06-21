Left Menu

Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One of the most wanted militants Mudasir Pandit and a Pakistani ultra were among three terrorists killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the encounter took place in Gund Brath area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

The encounter had started late on Sunday night as the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about presence of an least three militants, including Pandit, in the area.

''Top LeT #terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in #killing of 03 policemen, 02 councillors & 02 civilians recently and other several #terror crimes got killed in Sopore #encounter,'' the IGP tweeted. Pandit was wanted by security forces in many cases, including the killing of two BJP councillors and a policeman during a meeting in Sopore in March this year.

The IGP said Pandit's killing was a major relief for the local population.

Another terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani national.

''Foreign #terrorist identified as Asrar @ Abdullah a resident of #Pakistan was active since 2018 in North Kashmir,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

