U.S. slaps Belarus-related sanctions on more than a dozen individuals, entities
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:47 IST
The United States on Monday imposed Belarus-related sanctions on 16 individuals and five entities, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website, increasing pressure on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Among those blacklisted by the Treasury were the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus as well as the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the MVD of the Republic of Belarus.
