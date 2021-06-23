Left Menu

Haryana CM speaks to Jaishankar for release of youth from Australian prison

The Haryana government on Wednesday said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had assured the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of the release of a youth from a prison in Australia.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:00 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Haryana government on Wednesday said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had assured the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of the release of a youth from a prison in Australia. Khattar had spoken to Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in the case.

According to state Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, the youth is recognised as Vishal Jude and there are a lot of demonstrations in Australia in support of him. "Vishal's supporters claim that some anti-national forces beat up Vishal Jude and later implicated him in a false case with the Australian government and sent him to jail," it said.

"For the honour of the tricolour in Sydney, Haryana's young Vishal Jude fought firmly with anti-national forces and did not allow the tricolour to be insulted," the department added. (ANI)

