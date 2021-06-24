Left Menu

Huge emergency operation under way after building collapse in Miami

More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said in a tweet early Thursday. The reason for the collapse is unknown. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said in a tweet early Thursday. While there were no confirmed reports of death or injury so far, an image posted on Miami Beach Police's Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building in the darkness.

"MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting," the police said. The reason for the collapse is unknown.

"Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments," the department said. https://bit.ly/3gYZBLF

