Left Menu

Police arrest 4 govt officials in Arunachal for involvement in land scam

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:12 IST
Police arrest 4 govt officials in Arunachal for involvement in land scam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The special investigation cell of Arunachal Pradesh Police said it has arrested four state government officials in connection with a land scam.

The arrests were made on Wednesday following a complaint by a person, who alleged that his plot of land at Chimpu-Hollongi Road here was also allotted to someone else through unfair means by the four officials, SIC (Vigilance) SP Hemant Tiwari said ''During enquiry, it was found that the Land Possession Certificate issued to them was for the same plot. One was issued the LPC in 2016 and the other in 2019,'' Tiwari said.

A detailed investigation is underway, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021