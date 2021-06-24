Left Menu

Five held in Rajouri murder case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:59 IST
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

Ajaz Dar of Rajdhani (Thanamandi) was allegedly attacked by some persons near Muradpur on Tuesday, they said, adding that the man succumbed to the injuries sustained in the attack.

An FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged at the Rajouri police station and a probe launched, the officials said.

The police arrested four of the accused on Wednesday, while one more was held on Thursday, they said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

