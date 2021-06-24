Left Menu

Two held with Ambergris worth over Rs 7 crore in Mumbai

Based on a tip-off, the crime branchs unit-3 laid a trap near Sitaram Mill Compound on Wednesday and nabbed two persons with 7.7 kg of Ambergris, valued at Rs 7.75 crore, the official said. The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:06 IST
Two held with Ambergris worth over Rs 7 crore in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons, one of them a dismissed policeman, with Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 7.75 crore in Lower Parel area of central Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-3 laid a trap near Sitaram Mill Compound on Wednesday and nabbed two persons with 7.7 kg of Ambergris, valued at Rs 7.75 crore, the official said. A probe revealed that one of the accused had been a police constable, whose service was terminated in 2016, when he was posted at Pydhonie police station, he added. The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021