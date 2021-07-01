Left Menu

Five-year-old girl abducted, raped in U'khand

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death after being abducted here by a labourer who lived in the same neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.The 19-year-old accused, a drug addict, has been arrested, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat said. The accused allegedly raped and strangled her to death after abducting her and hid the body in the tea estate, the SSP said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:22 IST
Five-year-old girl abducted, raped in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death after being abducted here by a labourer who lived in the same neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old accused, a drug addict, has been arrested, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat said. The girl's body was recovered from a tea estate at Rangadwala near Premnagar on Wednesday evening, the SSP said, adding that she was abducted on Monday. The accused allegedly raped and strangled her to death after abducting her and hid the body in the tea estate, the SSP said. The families of the accused and the victim are from Begusarai in Bihar. He was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion, but during interrogation he admitted to raping and killing the minor girl by strangulating her. Later, he also disclosed where he had hid the girl's body, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
4
Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February; Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot and more

Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021