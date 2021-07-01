Cycling-Tour de France drops lawsuit against fan who caused crash

The Tour de France has withdrawn its lawsuit against the spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the race, organisers told Reuters on Thursday.

The spectator, a 30-year-old French woman, is in custody at a police station in Landerneau, Brittany, the northwest French region where the world's biggest cycling event held its first four stages.

