Russia summons Czech ambassador over compensation demands for 2014 blast - TASS

Russia has summoned the Czech ambassador to the foreign ministry, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, over Prague's accusations that Russia was behind a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people.

The RIA new agency cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying Prague's demands for compensation were unacceptable.

