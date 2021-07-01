Left Menu

Russia summons Czech ambassador over compensation demands for 2014 blast - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has summoned the Czech ambassador to the foreign ministry, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, over Prague's accusations that Russia was behind a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people.

The RIA new agency cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying Prague's demands for compensation were unacceptable.

