Russia summons Czech ambassador over compensation demands for 2014 blast - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:33 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has summoned the Czech ambassador to the foreign ministry, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, over Prague's accusations that Russia was behind a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people.
The RIA new agency cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying Prague's demands for compensation were unacceptable.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS
- Maria Zakharova
- Russia
- Prague
- Czech
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic, potassic fertilisers for year 2021-22
Russia to fine Moscow businesses that fail to ensure employee vaccination -TASS
Airport in annexed Crimea suspends flights after runway incident - TASS
Armenian opposition to apply to constitutional court after election defeat -TASS
Russia says Iran nuclear deal is 'within reach' -TASS