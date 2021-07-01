19-year-old held for killing elder brother following scuffle

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area following a scuffle between them, police said on Thursday. When the family members of the accused, Prashant Chand, got to know about the incident, they tried to cremate the body without informing the police, officials said. However, when the family reached the cremation ground, the priest saw a wound on the body and refused to perform the last rites and informed the police,officials said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The accused has been identified as . A senior police officer said they received information about the incident on Sunday following which a team rushed to the spot and took possession of the body. The father of the deceased told the police that his younger son killed his elder brother and accepted that they were secretly trying to cremate the body, officials said. According to police, the deceased, Prem Shankar (22), got married around two months back. Chand used to talk to Shankar's sister-in-law. On the night of the incident, Shankar caught Chand talking to his sister-in-law. He slapped Chand and asked him to stop talking to her and told him that he was too young for such things, the officer said. Thereafter, the accused took out a country-made pistol and shot his brother. When his family members got to know about the incident, they took the body to the cremation ground, the officer said. A case has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station and the accused has been arrested, they said.

Police said that the accused procured the weapon at the time of the marriage of his brother. However, they are yet to identify its source.

