COVID-19: Karnataka Deputy CM asks Vice-Chancellors to ensure vaccination of students by July 7

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, on Thursday asked all Vice-Chancellors of universities to ensure vaccination of all students above 18 years in an expeditious manner.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:15 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, while holding a virtual meet with Vice-Chancellors, he said that as per the schedule of the vaccine drive, these students are to be vaccinated by July 7 and added that VCs should try to ensure vaccination of all students by the said date and if required this could be extended by 2 or 3 days.

"Students are being vaccinated as a priority group to facilitate the opening of physical classes of higher education classes. The date of opening of offline classes depends on the success of this vaccination drive and the government is ready to extend all cooperation in this regard," he said.As per an official release by the state government, Narayan also instructed the VCs to work on the implementation of the National Educational Policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

