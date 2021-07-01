Jewellery shop loot and murder: Five persons nabbed

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:48 IST
A special team of city police nabbed five people in connection with the murder of a jewellery shop owner and robbery from Surat in Gujarat on Thursday and recovered some of the looted goods, an official said here.

Three persons looted jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from Om Sairaj shop in suburban Dahisar here on Tuesday morning after opening fire on its owner Shailendra Pandey. Pandey died in the attack. Acting on a tip-off, the special investigation team of the police tracked down five accused at Olpaad in Surat, and recovered some of the stolen jewellery along with a country-made pistol and two cartridges from them, the police official said.

The arrested men were identified as Ayush Sanjay Pandey (19), Nikhil Manakji Chandal (21), Uday Sanjay Bali (21), Chirag Indarmal Rawal (21) and Ankit Sanjay Mahadik (21). Banti Patidar (22), another accused, was absconding, he said. Some of the accused hail from Madhya Pradesh, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

