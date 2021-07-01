Slovenia will be honest broker in EU human rights dispute, PM says

Slovenia will act as an honest broker in a dispute between European Union countries over the rule of law and human rights, Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday as his nation assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Jansa told reporters in Brdo that there were no major differences between EU countries over these issues at last week's summit.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, he added that the EU would not become a "melting pot" in which everybody thought alike over the next decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)