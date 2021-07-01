Man stabbed to death in front of father in Delhi

A 20-year-old man was on Thursday stabbed to death in front of his father during a scuffle in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dev Priya, a resident of Burari, they said.

Police said they have arrested six people in connection with the incident.

A senior police officer said information regarding the incident near Kewal Park, Azadpur was received at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station at 12.20 am.

''It was found that the victim was allegedly stabbed during a quarrel with the accused persons. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Fortis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Thereafter, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, she said.

According to the police, Jaipal (45), father of the victim, was coming home on his bike when it brushed passed another vehicle following which an argument ensued between him and the other person.

Jaipal, who was under the influence of alcohol, called his son, they said, adding that the scuffle was later pacified.

There were some people, who were also drunk, sitting nearby and came to the spot. An argument followed between them and Jaipal. The accused stabbed his son and fled the spot, police said.

During investigation, on the basis of local intelligence, the special staff of northwest district has apprehended six of the accused, the DCP said.

The accused have been identified as Sahil (25), Annu Kumar (21), Devender (18), Satyaveer Sharma (18), Aakash (18) and Anurag (19), all residents of Azadpur, they said.

Two knives used by the accused have been recovered and further investigation is underway, police added. Dev's brother said, ''My father's bike hit a mini tempo last night and an argument erupted. He called us and we reached there. We don't know whether the accused were locals or came there from somewhere else. They started beating us and stabbed my brother.'' Aman Singh, an acquaintance of the to deceased's family, said, ''Around 1 am, I received a call from my younger brother who asked me to come to Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh. When I reached the hospital, I came to know about the incident. The deceased was doing his graduation.'' PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

