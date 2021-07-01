Hold free, fair elections to post of Sitapur district panchayat chief: HC to poll panel

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the state Election Commission to hold free and fair elections to the post of zila panchayat chairman in Sitapur. The court also sought a report in this regard by July 9, the next date of hearing. The Bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Saurabh Lavania passed the order on a petition filed by Aneeta, who is a Samajwadi Party candidate in the elections. The petitioner alleged that to favour BJP candidate Shraddha Sagar, the administration is lodging FIRs against relatives and family members of the opposition candidates. The election to the post of the zila panchayat chairman is slated for July 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)