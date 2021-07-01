UP: Two miscreants escape police custody, 5 cops suspended

Two miscreants escaped from police custody here on Thursday afternoon while being taken to the court, police said.

One sub inspector and four constables have been suspended in this connection and Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh has ordered to register an FIR against the negligent police personnel. On Wednesday night, four people accused of theft and robbery were arrested from near Itha bridge and they were taken to the court on Thursday afternoon, the SP said.

Of the four accused, two, identified as Munna and Raja, escaped by dodging the police, she said.

Sub Inspector Gopal Tiwari and four constables have been suspended in this connection, Singh said, adding that a police team has been constituted to search for the absconding miscreants.

Intensive raids are being conducted at all possible places, the SP said.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the five police personnel, the SP added.

