Difference will be made with morally correct, action-oriented policies: JK LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday emphasised on having elements of human touch in the working of the officials and said the speed of decision making is critical as efforts should be to reduce delays in the implementation process.

“I firmly believe that speed of decision making is critical and therefore, our efforts should be to reduce delays in the implementation process, moving effectively towards building an egalitarian society. ''Difference will be made only with responsive, morally correct and action-oriented policies,” the Lt Governor said while speaking at a two-day regional conference on “Replication of Good Governance Practices” at SKICC, here.

Advertisement

Sinha underlined the significance of creating a common platform by bringing national, state level organisations, experts for sharing experiences in formulation and implementation of best practices in citizen-centric governance, administrative innovations, welfare programmes, digital governance, personnel administration and capacity building for an effective administration.

Emphasizing on having elements of human touch in the working of the officials, the Lt Governor said “we all need to remember that behind every file, every single note, there are people”. “Your process cannot be mechanical. Whatever you do or decide not to do in that particular moment impacts a large section of the public... Forget about failure, let's start counting how many attempts we are making, which is completely aligned with the vision of administration. “It is high time we moved away from process-based administration to performance-based administration, bringing in more efficiency in the system,” he said.

Sinha congratulated J-K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD) and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) for signing an MoU on the capacity building programme, giving an opportunity to 2,000 officers of J-K administration through mid-career training programme on various aspects of good governance, on the training pattern of IAS officers.

The team of J-K administration is working in a participatory, responsive and transparent manner with moral values which is the foundation of good governance, he said.

Government institutions, schemes, various programmes, activities of social welfare, all these efforts can have their rightful impact only when the last person standing in the queue is being reached to with the benefits according to his need, the Lt Governor said.

Laying special emphasis on taking accountable good governance to the people, Sinha said everything has been put in public domain under J-K Budget, Estimation, Allocation & Monitoring System (BEAMS), EMPOWERMENT initiative, thus making J-K one of the leading States/UTs to bring such transparency in the governance process, he said.

“Today, we can proudly say that a person sitting in any Panchayat of the UT can see how much the money is allocated and utilized under the plan finalized with the participation of public representatives for the development of his village,” he added.

The LG said 'e-Office' is one of the reformative steps taken by the government to put an end to the Darbar Move practice in J-K, thus saving crores of rupees spent on transporting files in hundreds of trucks from Jammu to Srinagar and from vice-versa.

The Lt Governor congratulated the chief secretary of J-K and his team for implementing the rule of transparent accountability in the union territory and stressed on the need to lay a solid mechanism for reward for good work and punishment for laxity by government officials.

Sinha said 54 schemes of social welfare of the Central government are being delivered at the doorsteps of the people. Responsibilities have been fixed for the officers, which is showing visible results on the ground, he added.

“We are putting our dedicated efforts into making all services face-less and paper-less, besides connecting every gram panchayat with high-speed broadband, enabling financial inclusion through JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) and ensuring mobile-based identity,” he said.

The Lt Governor said due to better policy and its implementation in the sustainable development goals, J-K has performed well as per the SDG Index report which came out last month. Terming the establishment of three-tier Panchayati Raj system as a cornerstone of participatory governance, Sinha said funds, functions and functionaries have made available to the ULB's and PRI's for the grassroots development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)