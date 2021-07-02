6 injured in blast in Pak's Balochistan province

At least six people, including security officials, were injured in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Thurday.

The explosion took place in front of Askari Park on Quetta's Airport Road.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove said a convoy of six Pakistan Army vehicles were passing through the route when a bomb planted on a motorcycle parked on the roadside was detonated.

He said initial investigations suggested that four to five kg explosives were used in the blast.

According to Langove, five security officials were injured in the blast and they were sent to a military hospital for treatment.

But a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said the injured included one soldier of the Frontier Corps.

The exact nature of the blast is yet to be determined.

In recent days terrorists and separatists have carried out a number of attacks on security forces and in public places, which the spokesperson said, were clearly aimed at destabilising peace in the province.

Last week, five Frontier Corps soldiers were gunned down by terrorists Sibi district's Sangan area.

Earlier in June, four FC soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed in a bomb blast on Margat-Quetta road.

