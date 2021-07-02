Left Menu

6 injured in blast in Pak's Balochistan province

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-07-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 00:17 IST
6 injured in blast in Pak's Balochistan province
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least six people, including security officials, were injured in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Thurday.

The explosion took place in front of Askari Park on Quetta's Airport Road.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove said a convoy of six Pakistan Army vehicles were passing through the route when a bomb planted on a motorcycle parked on the roadside was detonated.

He said initial investigations suggested that four to five kg explosives were used in the blast.

According to Langove, five security officials were injured in the blast and they were sent to a military hospital for treatment.

But a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said the injured included one soldier of the Frontier Corps.

The exact nature of the blast is yet to be determined.

In recent days terrorists and separatists have carried out a number of attacks on security forces and in public places, which the spokesperson said, were clearly aimed at destabilising peace in the province.

Last week, five Frontier Corps soldiers were gunned down by terrorists Sibi district's Sangan area.

Earlier in June, four FC soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed in a bomb blast on Margat-Quetta road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021