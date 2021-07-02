Left Menu

US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 02-07-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 10:11 IST
After nearly 20 years the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two US officials said Friday.

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.”

