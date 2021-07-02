Russia says Islamic State building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:40 IST
Islamic State militants are building up their forces in northern Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO troops leave the country and it's a worry for Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.
He said Islamic State was actively gaining territory in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal and what he described as the "irresponsible" stance taken by officials in Kabul.
