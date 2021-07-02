Court denies bail to crime syndicate member, says granting it may impact trust in justice system

A Delhi court on Friday denied bail to an alleged member of an organised crime syndicate, saying that granting it may have an adverse impact on the trust that the society has reposed in the criminal justice system.

A case was registered against Mohd Umar and his brothers at Delhi's Seelampur police station under various sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2013.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said the nature of allegations against him is extremely grave and he may threaten the protected witnesses, tamper with the evidence, and commit other offences if allowed on bail.

“Prima facie, it is evident that the applicant has been an important member of the organized crime syndicate. The charge sheet filed against him discloses that he has been arrested in other six cases,” he noted.

The grant of regular bail in a case concerning such serious nature and gravity of accusations may have an adverse impact not only in the progress of the case but also on the trust that the society has reposed in the criminal justice system, the judge said.

Denying relief to the accused, the court further relied on the claim of the prosecution that Umar conspired, assisted, and managed the organized crime syndicate, which he said is apparent from the unaccounted huge assets amassed by him and his family members.

“Eight protected witnesses are yet to be examined in the matter and the applicant, his brothers, gang members are cock of the walk in the area of Police Station Seelampur,'' the judge said, junking his bail plea.

He also took exception to the submissions made by Umar's counsel that his client is entitled to get bail since he has been in judicial custody for almost seven years, saying that long detention cannot be a ground to grant bail to someone accused of a grave offence having a far-reaching social impact.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court that Umar, along with his brothers and family members, was engaged in committing unlawful activities for gaining pecuniary benefits.

Meanwhile, Umar's counsel advocate Ritesh Bahri apprised the court that there is no evidence to show that he is a member of an organized crime syndicate.

He has deep roots in society and has amassed assets from the business of milk diary, the counsel said.

