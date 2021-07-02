Left Menu

Man charged with ''common assault'' of top UK medical officer

Chris Whitty, one of the most high-profile scientists during the coronavirus pandemic, was accosted by two men in St. Jamess Park on Sunday evening. Whitty has had a leading role in devising lockdown restrictions and has regularly appeared alongside Johnson and the governments chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, in coronavirus-related press briefings.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:03 IST
Man charged with ''common assault'' of top UK medical officer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police in London said a man charged with common assault after England's chief medical officer was harassed in a park in central London will appear in court on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said Lewis Hughes, 23, was charged on Thursday evening. An investigation was launched after Prof. Chris Whitty, one of the most high-profile scientists during the coronavirus pandemic, was accosted by two men in St. James's Park on Sunday evening. The incident, which was captured in video footage and shared on social media, showed Whitty struggling to get away from the pair, who appeared to be manhandling him while trying to take a selfie.

The incident was widely condemned, including by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who described the pair as “thugs.” It is not the first time Whitty has been forced to endure public harassment during the pandemic. Whitty has had a leading role in devising lockdown restrictions and has regularly appeared alongside Johnson and the government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, in coronavirus-related press briefings. While he has undoubtedly become one of the most trusted voices, he has faced the fury of lockdown skeptics.

Last month, he was confronted in a street in Oxford by a man accusing him of lying to the public about the virus, while in February a man accosted him near Parliament. Both incidents were filmed on mobile phones.

Worries about his security has led to calls for Whitty, and others, to receive police protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021