Srinagar Jama Masjid managing committee calls for release of Mirwaiz
- Country:
- India
The managing committee of the Srinagar Jama Masjid on Friday called for the release of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from ''house detention''.
The managing committee -- Anjuman-e-Auqaf -- said it has been 100 Fridays since the Mirwaiz has given a sermon at the historic Jama Masjid here.
It expressed deep dismay and anguish over the ''continued house detention'' of the Mirwaiz, and requested the authorities to release him.
The Mirwaiz was detained in August 2019 when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories.
