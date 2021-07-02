Left Menu

Srinagar Jama Masjid managing committee calls for release of Mirwaiz

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:23 IST
Srinagar Jama Masjid managing committee calls for release of Mirwaiz
  • Country:
  • India

The managing committee of the Srinagar Jama Masjid on Friday called for the release of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from ''house detention''.

The managing committee -- Anjuman-e-Auqaf -- said it has been 100 Fridays since the Mirwaiz has given a sermon at the historic Jama Masjid here.

It expressed deep dismay and anguish over the ''continued house detention'' of the Mirwaiz, and requested the authorities to release him.

The Mirwaiz was detained in August 2019 when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021