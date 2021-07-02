Maha: three Nigerians arrested with cocaine

Narcotic drugs including cocaine worth Rs 25 lakh were seized from three Nigerian nationals in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police raided a flat in Hatkesh area of Kashimira on Wednesday, a release said.

As much as 100 gms of cocaine and 655 gms of ganja were seized from three Nigerians living in the flat, it said. The trio were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it added, without giving the accused persons' names.

Police were probing where they got the drugs from, the release said.

