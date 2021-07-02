CBI apprehends 2 ED officials in Gujarat in bribery case
- Country:
- India
The CBI on Friday nabbed two officials of the Enforcement Directorate, including an IRS officer posted as Deputy Director, in Gujarat in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 5 lakh, officials said.
The 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and an Assistant Director of the ED were apprehended after the CBI laid a trap based on information about bribery.
It is alleged that the ED officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 75 lakh from a company and the first installment of Rs 5 lakh was being handed over when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid the trap, they said.
