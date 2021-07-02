Left Menu

CBI apprehends 2 ED officials in Gujarat in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:38 IST
CBI apprehends 2 ED officials in Gujarat in bribery case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Friday nabbed two officials of the Enforcement Directorate, including an IRS officer posted as Deputy Director, in Gujarat in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 5 lakh, officials said.

The 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and an Assistant Director of the ED were apprehended after the CBI laid a trap based on information about bribery.

It is alleged that the ED officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 75 lakh from a company and the first installment of Rs 5 lakh was being handed over when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid the trap, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021