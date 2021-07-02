Left Menu

Bring perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to justice: India to Pak

India on Friday once again asked Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the 2611 Mumbai strikes and Pathankot attack to justice.The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked about the decision by the Financial Action Task Force FATF to retain Pakistan on its grey list or list of countries that require increased monitoring.As far as terrorism and terror financing is concerned, we have a zero-tolerance policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:12 IST
Bring perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to justice: India to Pak
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday once again asked Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai strikes and Pathankot attack to justice.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked about the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to retain Pakistan on its ''grey list'' or list of countries that require increased monitoring.

''As far as terrorism and terror financing is concerned, we have a zero-tolerance policy. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,'' Bagchi said.

He said all countries must take credible action against terrorism including by putting an end to cross border movement of terrorists, ending terrorists safe havens, infrastructure and financing channels. ''In this regard, we call upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible against terrorist networks and proxies operating from territories under its control and to bring the perpetrators of terrorist attacks including the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to justice,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021