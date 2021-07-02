Tennis-Sizikova files defamation lawsuit after French Open arrest amid match-fixing allegations
Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has filed a lawsuit for defamation after she was arrested amid match-fixing allegations at this year's French Open, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday.
Sizikova was taken into police custody after a doubles match at Roland Garros over allegations related to last year's tournament.
