Tennis-Sizikova files defamation lawsuit after French Open arrest amid match-fixing allegations

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:40 IST
Tennis-Sizikova files defamation lawsuit after French Open arrest amid match-fixing allegations
Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has filed a lawsuit for defamation after she was arrested amid match-fixing allegations at this year's French Open, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Sizikova was taken into police custody after a doubles match at Roland Garros over allegations related to last year's tournament.

