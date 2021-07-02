Left Menu

U.S. Treasury sanctions 22 individuals linked to Myanmar military

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:15 IST
U.S. Treasury sanctions 22 individuals linked to Myanmar military
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on 22 people linked to Myanmar's military regime and warned of further "increasing costs" over what it called "the military's suppression of democracy and campaign of brutal violence against" its people.

The move comes as the U.S. Commerce Department separately on Friday blacklisted four companies for what it said was their support of Myanmar's military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021