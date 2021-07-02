FM Sitharaman has assured to release Karnataka's share of funds and pending GST compensation:Bommai

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to release funds under Karnataka's share of central award schemes besides the pending GST compensation, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

According to him, Sitharaman assured him that a balance amount of Rs 11,800 crore GST compensation would be released. Further, the Centre will provide Rs 18,000 crore GST compensation by borrowing from the financial institutions.

The state Home Minister said he also requested Sitharam to release the first instalment of the state's share in the GST collected in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The Union Minister is on a two-day visit to Bengaluru where she took part in various events.

On Friday, Bommai called on her and put forth the request, following which she gave him assurance about releasing the grants under the Central Award schemes.

Later, in a statement, Bommai said he had discussions with Sitharaman on the economic situation in the state and various schemes of the central government.

''A request was made to provide financial assistance to the State Government under various schemes by the Centre...Responding positively Nirmala Sitharaman assured to release Karnataka's share of funds under Central schemes at the earliest,'' Bommai said in a statement.

During the meeting Bommai discussed with Sitharaman the financial arrangements required for the coronavirus management and possible COVID third wave.

''In response, she assured us to ensure that there is no financial hindrance in COVID-management,'' the minister said.

According to Bommai, Sitharaman hailed the Karnataka government's COVID-19 management.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

