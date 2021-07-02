HC grants bail to three held on sedition charge after protest against UP CM

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to three people held on sedition charge after a protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this year. They had burnt a CM's effigy and raised slogans against him. The incident had taken place in March this year in Chitrakoot district after which Phoolchandra Yadav, Aashutosh Agrahari and Suraj Singh were booked in the case.

Their bail plea said it was a political protest and the act does not attract provisions of the Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code. Their counsel told the court that they are languishing in the jail since March 17 and there is no likelihood of early disposal of the trial and the applicants undertake that if given bail, they will not misuse the liberty and cooperate in the trial. Granting bail, Justice Suneet Kumar said, “Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case and considering the nature of accusation and the severity of punishment in case of conviction and the nature of supporting evidence, reasonable apprehension of tempering of the witnesses and prima facie satisfaction of the Court in support of the charge, the applicants are entitled to be released on bail in this case.” PTI CORR RAJ RDK RDK

