Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits SII vaccine plant in Pune

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited a vaccine manufacturing plant of the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the production of vaccines.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during his visit to SII vaccine plant in Pune. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @mansukhmandviya). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited a vaccine manufacturing plant of the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the production of vaccines. The MoS applauded the role of SII during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister said that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to supporting all vaccine developers and manufacturers in ensuring vaccines for all. He also discussed ramping up the production of vaccines with the manufacturers.

Later in the day, Mandaviya inaugurated the State-of-the-Art Facility for Manufacture of Alcoholic Hand Disinfectant at Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd. Pimpri area of Pune. On the occasion, he said that HAL is the only Public Sector Enterprise, to have such a facility in India.

"It is a hand disinfectant with an alcoholic base hand rub to minimize all types of infection including COVID-1. It is formulated in Propanol base and Ethanol base and is a very effective germ killer for all types of viruses and bacteria," he said. (ANI)

