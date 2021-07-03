12 districts in Haryana achieve ‘Har Ghar Jal’ target under Jal Jeevan Mission

Twelve out of 22 districts of Haryana have achieved the target of 'Har Ghar Jal' under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Friday.

The nine other districts of the state which have already achieved the target are Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat and Rohtak.

Apart from these, six districts have also achieved more than 98 per cent of the target and are expected to declare themselves as 'Har Ghar Jal' districts shortly.

"After attainment of 'Har Ghar Jal' status for districts Bhiwani, Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri, 12 out of 22 districts in the Haryana have achieved the target under this mission," the ministry said.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Rattan Lal Kataria said he was hopeful that 100 per cent target in all the districts of the state shall be met sooner than the deadline - 2024.

He said in the current financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has allotted Rs 1,152.19 crore to Haryana, of which, the first installment of Rs 256.81 crore has already been released to the state.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the ramparts of Red Fort, on August 15, 2019.

Under this scheme, every rural household of the country is targeted to get 55 litres per capita per day drinking water through functional tap water connection by 2024.

At the time of launch of this scheme, out of total 18.94 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 crore households had access to tapped water connections.

It has now reached 7.63 crore rural households which means additional 4.40 crore rural households have been provided with pure drinking water in the desired quantity as well as quality, in a short period of less than two years.

So far, 100 per cent target has been achieved in Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, the statement said.

A total of 67 districts of the country have been fully covered till date under this scheme.

