Left Menu

19 held for duping foreigners via fake call centres

As a result of that, we conducted a massive crackdown on illegal call centres and arrested 19 persons from different parts of the city, he said.While six of them are residents of Ekbalpore area, the others are from Watgunge, Tiljala, Salt Lake, New Alipore, Bowbazar, Park Street, Parnasree and Garden Reach areas, he said.We are trying to find out whether these call centres have any national or international link.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 00:33 IST
19 held for duping foreigners via fake call centres
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police arrested 19 people for allegedly duping citizens of foreign countries, particularly of Australia, through illegal call centres, an official said on Friday.

During a raid conducted late Thursday night, the police arrested these people who were working in different illegal call centres in the satellite township of Salt Lake, he said.

''For the last few days, we have been receiving lots of complaints on email, mainly from citizens of Australia. As a result of that, we conducted a massive crackdown on illegal call centres and arrested 19 persons from different parts of the city,'' he said.

While six of them are residents of Ekbalpore area, the others are from Watgunge, Tiljala, Salt Lake, New Alipore, Bowbazar, Park Street, Parnasree and Garden Reach areas, he said.

''We are trying to find out whether these call centres have any national or international link. We are grilling the people and trying to find out whether they have a criminal record or not,'' the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
3
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVID-19 curbs; U.S. administers over 328 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021