ED raids in Delhi, UP in alleged religious conversion PMLA case

The documents also reveal several crores of rupees of foreign funding received by the accused organisations for the purpose of illegal conversions, they claimed.The ATS had arrested Umar Gautam and Qasmi and claimed that they ran Islamic Dawah Center, which purportedly had access to funds from Pakistans inter-services intelligence ISI and other foreign agencies to carry out their alleged illegal activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 15:04 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering case linked to the alleged conversion of some deaf students and poor people to Islam in UP with purported funding from abroad, official sources said.

The raids are being conducted at the office of Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC), house of the main accused in the case Mohd Umar Gautam and his associate Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi, in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar area. In UP, the raids are being conducted at the offices of Al Hassan education and welfare foundation and guidance education and welfare society located in state capital Lucknow. ED officials said these organizations are run by Umar Gautam and have been playing an ''instrumental role'' in carrying out the alleged illegal conversions.

The central probe agency had late last month filed a criminal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe this case unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The officials said several ''incriminating'' documents have been seized during the searches, which reveal the ''large-scale conversion'' allegedly carried out by Umar Gautam and his organizations across India. The documents also reveal several crores of rupees of foreign funding received by the accused organizations for the purpose of illegal conversions, they claimed.

The ATS had arrested Umar Gautam and Qasmi and claimed that they ran Islamic Dawah Center, which purportedly had access to funds from Pakistan's inter-services intelligence (ISI) and other foreign agencies to carry out their alleged illegal activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

