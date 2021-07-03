NCUI should popularise cooperative model among youth: Rupala

The National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) should play a leading role in popularising the cooperative model among youth, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Saturday. With cooperative societies having strong membership and a wide network, each of them should have a savings account to strengthen themselves, he said.

The minister was addressing a virtual event organised by NCUI on the occasion of International Cooperative Day.

''In building new India, cooperatives should play a leading role. The cooperative model should be popularised amongst youth, for which NCUI has to play a leading role in effective communications,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

NCUI President Dileep Sanghani said cooperative organizations in India through united efforts have strongly faced the adverse situation during the times of COVID and emerged stronger. He said NCUI is going to open a craft centre at its premises to exhibit the products of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and Self Help Groups and provide them marketing avenues.

