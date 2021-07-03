NIFT Bhopal official accused of sexual harassment

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a top official of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bhopal for allegedly sexually harassing a woman employee, police said on Saturday.

The official, who is over 50 years old, was charged with IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said investigating officer Gosia Siddiqui of Chunnabhatti police station. The 37-year-old woman filed a complaint on Thursday following which the case was registered, she said.

The accused has not been arrested yet, the police officer said, adding that probe is underway.

