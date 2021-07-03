Left Menu

Unmarried couple jumps in front of moving train, dies

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:31 IST
An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Alapur village here on Saturday, police said.

Suresh (26) and Jyoti (20), residents of the Gandhinagar area, took the extreme step suspectedly over a failed love affair, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Singh said.

A case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

