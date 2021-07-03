Unmarried couple jumps in front of moving train, dies

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Alapur village here on Saturday, police said.

Suresh (26) and Jyoti (20), residents of the Gandhinagar area, took the extreme step suspectedly over a failed love affair, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Singh said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)