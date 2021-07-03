K'taka further eases COVID-19 curbs with effect from July 5

(EDS: Adding more details) Bengaluru, July 3 (PTI): The Karnataka government further relaxed the COVID-19-related restrictions allowing certain activities, including re-opening of religious places and doing away with the weekend curfew.

The night curfew would be from 9 PM to 5 AM which was previously from 7 PM to 5 AM.

The relaxations would be in place for the next 15 days from July 5, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials on Saturday.

Barring Kodagu, the lockdown has been eased across the State, the Chief Minister said.

''We have eased restrictions everywhere. There is some problem in Kodagu district. The deputy commissioner of the district will take a decision,'' he said.

He added that the government has authorised the deputy commissioners of the districts to decide on easing or imposing restrictions.

Theatres, cinemas and pubs would remain closed while swimming pools would be opened only for competitive training purpose.

Further, sports complexes and stadia shall be opened only for the purpose of practice whereas social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations have been prohibited.

Weddings and family functions are permitted with the presence of not more than 100 people.

Places of worship are allowed to open only for 'darshan' not for 'sevas'.

The order said cremation and funerals would be allowed with a maximum of 20 people while public transport is allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

'Shops, restaurants, malls, and private offices have to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,' Yediyurappa said.

Educational institutions, tutorials and colleges would remain shut until further orders, he said.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts, based on the assessment of the COVID situation and after consultation with the district-in-charge Minister, may impose additional containment measures, he added.

Later, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in an order that there should be strict COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance at public places and hand hygiene.

Regarding night curfew, the order said the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 PM and 5 AM except for essential activities.

Patients and their attendants or persons requiring emergency needs would be allowed to move during the night curfew.

Industries or companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate.

Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card or authorisation issued by their respective organisation or institution.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and Internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organisation or institution.

The order said only essential staff or employees of IT and ITeS companies organisation shall work from office.

The rest shall work from home, the order read.

Medical, emergency and essential services, including pharmacies, shall be fully functional but other commercial activities are prohibited.

''There shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Home delivery of goods and operations of e-commerce companies are allowed,'' the order said.

The COVID-19-related restrictions came into effect from April 27 and were made stringent from May 10 to June 14 in view of the alarming rise in the virus cases in April, which had gone beyond 50,000 cases a day while the daily fatalities exceeded 600 cases.

The active cases too went beyond six lakh.

The subsequent weeks saw a big medical emergency unfolding in the city with most of the hospitals running short of beds, oxygen and life-saving drugs.

As an effect of the lockdown, the daily cases came down significantly.

Today, 2,082 fresh cases, 86 fatalities and 48,116 active cases were reported.

The government started easing restrictions from June 14.

