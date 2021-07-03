Hog deer killed in Dhemaji; three arrested

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a hog deer at Goriakhona under Dhemaji Forest Division on Saturday, an official said.

Some persons hailing from Pitu Chapori of Goriakhona had allegedly killed and ate the meat of hog deer on Friday night, the official said.

Cases have been registered against them under relevant Sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The accused were produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dhemaji and remanded to judicial custody.

Efforts are on to apprehend 16 more people who are also allegedly involved in the killing of the hog deer, the official added.

