Left Menu

10 policemen placed under suspension for extorting money from truck drivers

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:41 IST
10 policemen placed under suspension for extorting money from truck drivers
  • Country:
  • India

Ten policemen including two assistant sub-inspectors have been placed under suspension for allegedly extorting money from truck drivers in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Deoghar, Superintendent of Police, Dhananjay Kumar said that all the suspended policemen two ASIs, one havildar and seven constables - have been sent to Davar police line and instructions have been given to prepare charge sheet against them for departmental action.

The SP said he had received information about policemen extorting money from truck drivers and had ordered an inquiry by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters).

The DSP (Hqs) during inquiry found the 10 policemen allegedly extorting money from truck drivers from different check posts in the district.

On the basis of the report of the DSP (hqs) the 10 policemen have been placed under suspension, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here’s what to look out for

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID sy...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021