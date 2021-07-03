Left Menu

Israeli defence officials confirm cargo ship hit - Israeli N12 News

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:47 IST
Israeli defence officials were checking whether an Israeli-owned cargo ship was attacked on Saturday by Iranian forces on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, Israel's N12 Television News reported.

The crew was not hurt and the ship was not badly damaged, N12 said, citing unnamed sources within Israel's defence establishment. Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen had reported earlier that the ship was attacked in the Indian Ocean.

