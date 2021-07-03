Man kills sister-in-law before committing suicide

A 28-year-old man allegedly mowed down his sister-in-law and then shot himself dead with the same country-made pistol in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Khisiya Banar village when Sudhir Kumar returned home with his sister-in-law Sanju Devi (34) after attending a wedding on Friday night, they said, adding both of them died on the spot. A case was registered at Kotwali Jaithra police station and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Prima facie, the two had an affair, police said.

