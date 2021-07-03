Left Menu

Man kills sister-in-law before committing suicide

A 28-year-old man allegedly mowed down his sister-in-law and then shot himself dead with the same country-made pistol in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Khisiya Banar village when Sudhir Kumar returned home with his sister-in-law Sanju Devi 34 after attending a wedding on Friday night, they said, adding both of them died on the spot.

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:59 IST
A 28-year-old man allegedly mowed down his sister-in-law and then shot himself dead with the same country-made pistol in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Khisiya Banar village when Sudhir Kumar returned home with his sister-in-law Sanju Devi (34) after attending a wedding on Friday night, they said, adding both of them died on the spot. A case was registered at Kotwali Jaithra police station and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Prima facie, the two had an affair, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

