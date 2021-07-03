Left Menu

Maha: Teen girl, woman commit suicide in Latur

The incident took place in Govindnagar area on Harangul Road, an official said, adding that the 17-year-old girl and the woman are cousins, an official said.They went into their room on the first floor to wash clothes and then hanged themselves with the same saree. We are probing further, the MIDC police station official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 03-07-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 23:01 IST
A teen girl and a 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said. The incident took place in Govindnagar area on Harangul Road, an official said, adding that the 17-year-old girl and the woman are cousins, an official said.

''They went into their room on the first floor to wash clothes and then hanged themselves with the same saree. Their parents were at home at the time. We are probing further,'' the MIDC police station official said.

