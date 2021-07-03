C'garh: ADG-rank IPS official found to have assets of Rs 10 crore

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which continued searches at the properties linked to IPS officer G P Singh on the third consecutive day on Saturday claimed to have discovered assets worth Rs 10 crore so far.

Singh, a 1994-batch officer who was earlier Additional Director General of the ACB and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), is now director of the state police academy. The ACB is conducting a probe after receiving complaints that he had allegedly amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The assessment and searches are still underway and more assets can come to light, an ACB official said. “Two kilograms of gold worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from the house of Singh's close friend Mani Bhushan, who is manager of the State Bank of India's Sejbahar branch here. Bhushan told the sleuths that Singh had handed over the gold to him for keeping for some days,'' he said.

“During a search at the house of Pritpal Singh Chandok, another associate, Rs 13 lakh in cash was recovered. Chandok said the cash belonged to Singh and was shifted to his house on the night of June 30, hours before the ACB raids started,” the official said.

A search at the house of Rajesh Bafna, a Rajnandgaon-based Chartered Accountant, led to the discovery of 79 insurance policies in the name of Singh, his wife and son. There were more than one Hindu Undivided Family bank accounts of Singh in which around Rs 64 lakh have been deposited, he said.

The investigators also found 17 bank accounts in the name of Singh and his family members with deposits of over Rs 60 lakh. Investments in shares and mutual funds of around Rs 1.5 crore have also been found, the official said.

Documents related to investments in land and flats in Chhattisgarh and other states have also come to light. Further, documents related to a sale of gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees by Singh's father have also been found, indicating the possibility of conversion of `black money into white', the ACB official added.

