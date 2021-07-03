Hundreds of complaints addressed at public hearing camps by Delhi Police

Left Menu

Hundreds of complaints ranging from parking disputes to cheating were addressed by police stations in various districts of the national capital on Saturday during the Jan Sunwai camps held here that provided direct public interface.The Jan Sunwai public hearing camps were organised by all Assistant Commissioners of Police ACPs on the newly-appointed Commissioner Balaji Shrivastavas directions to ensure speedy redressal of public grievances, officials said.

Hundreds of complaints ranging from parking disputes to cheating were addressed by police stations in various districts of the national capital on Saturday during the 'Jan Sunwai' camps held here that provided direct public interface.

The 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) camps were organised by all Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) on the newly-appointed Commissioner Balaji Shrivastava's directions to ensure speedy redressal of public grievances, officials said.

"It is definitely helpful. This facility will help people to know the status of their complaints. Now they have a fixed slot for resolving their issues and get their complaints heard. This will reduce grievances of the people," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, most of the complaints were related to parking disputes, quarrels with neighbours or acquaintances, family disputes, cases of fraud and cheating, thefts among others. "We got a positive response from the public. It is necessary to deal with such complaints at an early stage because this will possibly help in reducing the PCR calls and grievous offences," another police officer said appreciating the move. According to police, in the New Delhi district, police officials attended to 51 complainants and disposed of 31 complaints. In the Shahdara district, 165 complainants were attended to and in the Northwest district, 238 complainants were heard.

In Dwarka, 231 complainants were addressed.

These camps will be held at police stations every Saturday between 4 PM and 6 PM, police said. PTI AMP RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

