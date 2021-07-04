Left Menu

12-year-old boy forced to work at flour mill in Delhi's Dayalpur rescued, says DCW

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued a 12-year-old boy who was forced to work at a flour mill in Dayalpur, officials said on Saturday.

The panel received a complaint via email informing that a child was being forced to work at the mill for 12 hours daily without pay.

A team of officials from the Delhi Commission for Women conducted a survey of the area to get the complaint verified and found that the child used to start working at the mill as early as 9 am.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, along with other members of the panel, reached the mill on Saturday morning. Seeing the team, the mill owner hid the child under a table in a room, officials said.

After the child was rescued, his statement was recorded at Dayalpur police station. Maliwal met the SHO and asked the official to take strict action in the matter.

A senior police officer said, ''We are verifying the facts. A police team was not present with the DCW team when the child was rescued.'' ''The rescued boy was handed over to the police station. The child is currently with his parents. If facts are found to be true, we will register a case and the child will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee after completion of necessary formalities,'' the officer said.

